Stressed? This farm will let you cuddle their cows

A farm in the UK is inviting visitors to come and cuddle its resident cows to relieve stress.

At Dumble Farm in Yorkshire, visitors can stroke and brush the animals to reap the mental health benefits of their company.

The activity is aimed at adults, who will be introduced to the retired dairy cows who "enjoy the company of friendly people cuddling them."

Owner Fiona Wilson hailed the cows as "almost like a therapy" for people.

Each session costs £50 for two hours.