A 12-year-old girl needed 42 stitches after a shark attacked her on the beach. Jordan Prushinski was on a family holiday at Ocean City Beach, Maryland when the attack happened. The girl was only knee-deep in the sea when a wave crashed over her. Jorden felt what she thought was a horseshoe crab “hitting against her shins” but after jumping out of the water, she saw “blood everywhere, with cuts all over her left leg”. The teenager was given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital.