At least 920 people have died and around 600 more have been injured after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, authorities have said.

Officials also warned the death toll will likely rise, as clean up operations begin.

The magnitude 6.1 quake struck the Khost and Paktika provinces shortly after 01:30am Wednesday (21:00pm GMT Tuesday) as people slept.

Information remains scarce on the damage, from what is the deadliest earthquake to strike Afghanistan in two decades.

