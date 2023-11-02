Truck seen crashed through pizzeria in Los Angeles in collision involving Alan Ruck

Footage shows the aftermath of a multi-vehicular crash involving Alan Ruck that ended with a pickup truck smashing into a pizzeria in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 31 October.

Law enforcement told NBC News that the Succession star was involved in the crash.

Footage showed the truck inside Rafallo's Pizza and what appeared to be the 67-year-old actor at the scene.

The owner of a nearby restaurant told KTLA that Mr Ruck seemed to be distressed about the wellbeing of other people involved in the collision.

The Independent has contacted the LAFD, LAPD and Mr Ruck’s representative for comment.