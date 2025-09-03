Could drinking alcohol on an aeroplane be banned? Simon Calder investigates

As air rage incidents rise, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder considers whether it is time to trial alcohol-free flights.

Figures from the International Air Transport Association show that incidents of air rage have increased by 8% in the last year, resulting in an average of 11 episodes per hour across the world.

Looking back to 1988 when British Airways announced that there would be no smoking onboard flights, the travel expert recalls how there was an uproar but now the policy is “of course” mandatory.

He said it would take a “brave airline” to implement the change but insisted that “we have to do something”.