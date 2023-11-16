Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on Rust film set in newly emerged video

Actor Alec Baldwin is seen firing a prop gun on the film set of Rust, in a newly emerged video.

The footage, obtained by NBC News, was filmed just days before Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live round of ammunition on set, fatally injuring cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A total of five never-seen-before videos have been obtained by NBC, which also show Baldwin rearranging crew members after expressing concerns for their safety.

The videos also show Baldwin preparing for scenes and acting in character.

Prosecutors were scheduled to convene a grand jury on Thursday to consider recharging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter.

A judge is reported to have rescheduled the hearing yesterday (Wednesday).