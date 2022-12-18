‘Inevitable’ that ambulance strikes will go ahead, says Unison’s head of health

Unison’s head of health has warned that it’s “inevitible” ambulance strikes will go ahead next week.

Sara Gorton accused the government of “stubbornly ignoring” warnings of a “staffing crisis” in the NHS, and has previously expressed concern that the military won’t be sufficiently trained to deal with issues that medics do.

“It’s a failure on the government’s part to put in the urgent measures that are needed to stop people leaving”, she said on BBC Breakfast.

“This is an entirely avoidable dispute.”

Sign up for our newsletters.