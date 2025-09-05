Andrea Jenkyns belts out own song in bizarre Reform conference entrance

Dame Andrea Jenkyns walked onstage at the Reform UK conference, belting out a song entitled "Insomniac" that she said she wrote.

The mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, walked onstage at the party's two-day conference at Birmingham's NEC on Friday (5 September) in a sparkly jumpsuit before breaking into song.

She said: “Are this awful Labour government giving you sleepless nights as well?," adding that she co-wrote the song 20 years ago with a friend.

Dame Andrea's website says she is a soprano who has been singing since her childhood.