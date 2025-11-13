US Congress member’s message to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over Epstein emails

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can share any information he has in relation convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein “on his terms”, a US Congress member has said.

Suhas Subramanyam, a member of the US Congress Oversight Committee reviewing the Epstein Files, said the committee is still yet to hear from Andrew, who strongly denies all allegations against him.

Appearing on Newsnight on Wednesday (12 November) host Victoria Derbyshire asked: “I know you’ve written to Andrew asking him to testify before your committee. Have you had a response and do you expect him to get on a plane and do that?”

Mr Subramanyam replied: “We haven’t had a response. He doesn’t have to get on a plane to testify, we can do it remotely, we can do it on his terms.”