Andrew Malkinson has said that his wrongful conviction compensation represents “two decades of living hell” after he spent 17 years in prison for a rape in Greater Manchester he did not commit.

The 57-year-old’s case sparked outrage about living costs covering their time in prison being docked from compensation payments.

The rule was scrapped with immediate effect on Sunday, 6 August, by Justice Secretary Alex Chalk KC.

Mr Malkinson said the payment under the miscarriage of justice compensation scheme, which is a maximum of £1m for more than 10 years’ imprisonment, represents “lost opportunities and lost love.”