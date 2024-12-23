Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses pregnancy rumors with nine-word response

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has addressed rumors that she is pregnant after one of her social media followers asked whether she was expecting a child because she was "glowing."

The New York representative, 35, hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram story.

Responding to a question about whether she is pregnant, AOC said that a Republican member of Congress recently asked her the same question on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"I had a lot of food at Thanksgiving, OK?" she said.