Two archaeologists have discovered a 6,000-year-old island settlement off the coast of Croatia.

A large shallow area on the seabed close to the eastern shore of Korcula encouraged the duo to explore the area and what they found upon diving was a Neolithic settlement, believed to be from around 4,500BC.

The small strip of land was once connected to the main island and treasures such as ceramic objects and flint knives have been recovered.

The find has been described as ‘the first of its kind’.