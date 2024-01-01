Archbishop of Canterbury prays for peaceful 2024 in New Year message

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called on people to “stand with those suffering because of war and to seek to make peace” as he prayed for a peaceful 2024 in his New Year message.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said “wars seem everywhere at the moment” as he delivered his annual start-of-the-year address.

Speaking from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, he said: “Wars seem everywhere at the moment.

“Wars we know about, wars forgotten.

“I’ve seen for myself the ongoing human cost of war.”

He added: “Jesus Christ tells us to stand with those suffering because of war, and to seek to make peace.”