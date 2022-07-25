The mother of Archie Battersbee said she felt “silenced” in court after losing the latest legal battle to stop his life support from being turned off.

The 12-year-old boy was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage.

“We will continue this fight, and this time I will make sure that Archie’s progression, in court, is actually stated,” Hollie Dance said in the aftermath of the ruling.

Ms Dance said she had video evidence of Archie “trying to breathe on Friday and Saturday.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.