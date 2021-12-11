Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas

Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night.

The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape.

Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas, but four other US states.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, said his region had “experienced some of the worst damage we’ve seen in a long time”, while in Illinois, the roof of an Amazon warehouse collapsed.

Twisters also ripped through Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

