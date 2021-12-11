A catastrophic tornado caused the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois to collapse, as it ripped through five US states.

Emergency crews have been responding to reports of injuries at the scene, where it is feared some 100 employees had been working the night shift at the time of the collapse.

Footage shows the destruction caused by the twister, with much of the building reduced to rubble.

The state of Kentucky was also badly hit by the tornado, with governor Andy Beshear fearing that up to 100 people could be dead after the extreme weather.

