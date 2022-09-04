Artemis 1: Nasa abandons second moon rocket launch attempt after fuel leak

Nasa was yet again forced to abandon the launch of its Artemis 1 moon rocket due to a fuel leak on Saturday, 3 September, after an engine issue earlier in the week also scuppered the first attempt.

The Artemis 1 mission could be pushed back by more than a month, the space agency said.

After a successful lift-off, the uncrewed mission will see the Orion spacecraft orbit the moon for six days to pave the way forward for future human lunar exploration.

The mission will take 42 days, and will see the craft cover 1.3 million miles.

