Dame Esther Rantzen’s daughter became emotional as said her mother has “no idea what’s coming” regarding her terminal cancer as the debate on legalising assisted dying continues.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was back before the House of Commons on Friday, 16 May, for the first time since a historic yes vote in November saw a majority of MPs support the principle of assisted dying.

Rebecca Wilcox said: “We should be able to have a pain-free, caring, compassionate death.

“I only wish I could get that for my mother... she has no idea what’s coming around the corner."