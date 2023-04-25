Young boy comforts bus driver after watching him being racially abused

A young boy comforted a bus driver who had been subjected to racial abuse on trip from Swansea to Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia.

Sanjay Patel described how a passenger “got to her stop, got off and as she got off she said... ‘Why don’t you go back to where you came from, Africa?”

Brock Keena, 11, had been sitting in the front seat of the bus when he witnessed the incident, and approached the driver’s cabin to offer Mr Patel some kind words.

“You shouldn’t have been treated like that, I’m so sorry,” Brock said.

