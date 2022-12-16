Former Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drink

Australia’s former deputy prime minister was taken to hospital after drinking an entire bowl of a traditional drink with sedative qualities that was meant to be sipped.

Michael McCormack was treated for dehydration after consuming an entire shell of Micronesian sakau in one go, believing it to be similar to South Pacific kava.

The drink is intended to be consumed in small quantities at a time.

The Nationals MP said: “In a bid to show my respect to local traditions I drank the whole bowl of Sakau. Feeling much better now.”

Sign up to our newsletters.