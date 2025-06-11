Ballymena riots: Fireworks and petrol bombs thrown at police as violence erupts

Fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at police as violence erupted for a second night in a row in Northern Ireland on Tuesday (11 June).

Multiple cars and properties were set on fire in Ballymena while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) deployed riot police, fired plastic baton rounds, and used water cannons as well as dog units as part of its response to the disorder.

It came after similar violent disorder around Clonavon Terrace in the town on Monday night, following an earlier peaceful protest in the day which was organised in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.