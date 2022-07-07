A BBC News presenter was caught with his feet up on the desk as a camera accidentally cut to him in the studio.

Ros Atkins was standing outside No 10 as he hosted a segment on Boris Johnson's imploding premiership on Wednesday evening (6 July), when the broadcast suddenly cut back to Tim Wilcox.

The journalist could be seen with his feet up on the desk, scrolling through his phone before frantically returning to his broadcasting position.

Since being posted on Twitter, the hilarious clip has already been viewed 3.5 million times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.