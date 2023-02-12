A committee has found that the BBC chairman made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

Richard Sharp is facing calls to quit his position after a cross-party group of MPs were furious that Mr Sharp failed to declare his role in facilitating the arrangement when he was applying for the job.

The MPs said he should “consider the impact his omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.

Mr Sharp’s spokesperson said he “regrets” not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth “and apologises”.

