The NHS is “on track” to deliver the on track to “deliver the fastest reduction... in waiting times in history,” a health service executive has said.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard told Laura Kuenssberg that the health service has “virtually eliminated” two-year waits.

It comes as NHS figures from the end of April showed that the overall number of cases waiting for NHS consultant-led treatment in England reached a record high of 7.42m.

“Recovery takes time. This isn’t an overnight fix”, Ms Pritchard added.