American Question Time guest heckled for getting British slang wrong

An American guest on BBC Question Time was heckled after pronouncing a British slang word incorrectly on Thursday’s (10 October) US special episode.

Democrat Pennsylvania state representative Malcolm Kenyatta said: "The idea that we have not unleashed American energy is — to use the word twice on Question Time — bollocks," but pronounced the slang word with more emphasis on a "U" sound.

His attempt was heckled by a British member of the audience, who quickly corrected him.

Mr Kenyatta responded with a new attempt at pronunciation and added: “Take me to the next show and then I will learn.”