Tory MP blasts own party and reveals biggest downfall in Question Time rant

A Tory MP received a round of applause after hitting out at his own party, saying they deserved to lose the general election.

George Freeman, who was a senior minister in Rishi Sunak’s government, slammed the Tories and accused his team of “taking voters for granted”, during a passionate Question Time speech on Thursday (11 July).

Mr Freeman said: “I think there were a lot of good policies but the conduct of many of my colleagues in office and my party in office, we’ve looked as though power is ours by divine right, a crown to be played with while people are suffering and we’ve been thrown out unceremoniously for it.”