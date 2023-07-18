BBC director-general Tim Davie says the corporation has a “clear” code of conduct with an “external and confidential” whistelblowing process.

The BBC director-general made the statement as he was grilled in parliament over the BBC scandal involving Huw Edwards today (18 July) about the “adequacy” of the corporation’s governance arrangements.

Speaking in parliament, Mr Davie said the BBC has a “safe place” where people can “track any concerns”. Mr Davie added: “I do think we have got a good process.”