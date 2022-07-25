Liz Truss gives Boris Johnson a 7/10 as prime minister

Liz Truss said she would give Boris Johnson a rating of 7/10 for his performance as prime minister during the first one-on-one debate of the Conservative Party leadership contest on 25 July.

The question was asked of both candidates during a quick fire round of last minute questions during the BBC broadcast from Stoke-on-Trent.

Rishi Sunak said he would give the former prime minster a score of 10/10, for delivering Brexit.

Around 160,000 Tory party members will choose the next prime minister, with the winner announced on 5 September.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.