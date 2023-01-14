British videographer records shark at packed Australia beach, alerting swimmers

A British drone videographer captured the moment a shark swam in shallow water near a packed Australian beach, enabling lifeguards to alert swimmers to the potential danger.

David Alfonso, from Northampton, was at a beach in Western Australia with his family when he spotted the creature around 200 metres from the shoreline using his drone.

The electrician called a lifeguard who followed the drone using a jet ski and located the shark.

The beach was then cleared for safety.

“Sharks are amazing creatures and we should preserve them,” Mr Alfonso told The Independent.

