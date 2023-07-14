The lawyer of footballer Benjamin Mendy read a statement after the former Manchester City player was found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court - he has now been cleared of all charges against him.

“Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial rather than on the rumour and inuendo that have followed this case since the outset,” said Jenny Wiltshire.

“He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy, so he can begin to rebuild his life.”