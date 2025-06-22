Benjamin Netanyahu reacts to Trump’s US military strikes on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised US President Donald Trump's decision to attack three nuclear sites in Iran.

Netanyahu delivered a statement on Sunday 22, claiming the attacks were "very successful" and that his bold decision will "change history."

The US launched military strikes on three main sites, Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan, on Saturday 21, urging Iran to now make peace.

Netanyahu said, "Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history."

"History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime - the world's most dangerous weapons," he added.