‘I am feeling great’: Joe Biden tests negative for Covid after five-day isolation

Joe Biden said he is "feeling great" after testing negative for Covid, ending his five-day isolation period.

"God willing, my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I am feeling great," the president said in his address.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Biden said it is a "real statement" on society's adaptation to the virus that he was able to carry out his duties without interruption.

The president also warned of the transmissible nature of the Omicron BA.5 variant, which he said is "getting a lot of people infected."

