Watch live as Biden talks about lowering cost of high-speed Internet

Watch live as US president Joe Biden talks about lowering the cost of high-speed internet.

Lowering the cost of internet services is a "top priority" for the Biden administration. Biden and vice president Kamala Harris will announce today (9 May) that they have secured private sector commitments to carry this out.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) will allow "tens of millions" of American households to reduce their internet costs, a statement from the White House's briefing room said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.