President Joe Biden has signed a bill honouring the Washington DC police who fought off 6 January’s pro-Trump attack on the Capitol.

“We can’t allow history to be re-written. It wasn’t dissent. It wasn’t debate. It was insurrection,” he told a crowd at the White House.

“It was fundamentally un-American, an existential threat, a test of whether our democracy could survive.”

The bill comes after it was reported that two more Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers who responded to the riots died by suicide in July.

A total of four officers have taken their own lives since the 6 January attack.