President Joe Biden forcefully condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Thursday afternoon, and announced strong sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Mr Biden’s words come after Russia invaded the former Soviet bloc nation after he had recognised two regions as independent. Mr Putin had accummulated a series of troops on the ground.

“This is a pre-meditated attack” Mr Biden said in an address from the White House, noting how he moved 175,000 troops and military supplies ahead of the invasion.

