Watch live as Biden gives speech to support Ukrainians

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks on how he will support Ukrainians “defending their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal war.”

The US president is appealing to Congress for funding for an aid package for Ukraine, NBC News reported.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing yesterday (27 April) that Biden would submit a funding request for an aid package this week.

“I can confirm ‘as soon as tomorrow,’ only two days left in this week, but it will definitely be this week,” Psaki said.

