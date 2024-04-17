A Boeing whistleblower revealed he has nightmares about being stabbed after claiming one of their models, the 787 Dreamliner, is unsafe to operate.

Sam Salehpour, a quality engineer for the company, testified before Congress on Wednesday, that he woke up in the middle of the night in fear, and has sought psychological help.

Mr Salehpour told a US Senate subcommittee that his boss threatened him after he voiced concerns.

“My boss said, ‘I would have killed someone who said what you said in the meeting,’” Mr Salehpour testified.

CEO David Calhoun says Boeing is taking steps to improve its manufacturing quality and safety culture.