Boris Johnson says government ‘won’t crumple’ in face of by-election defeats

Boris Johnson has said his government won't “crumple” in the face of two by-election defeats.

The Conservative Party lost two seats on Thursday night, as Labour regained control of Wakefield and the Lib Dem's flipped Tiverton and Honiton, overturning a Tory majority of more than 24,000.

“If governments crumpled because of by-election results in the whole of the post-war period, we wouldn't have had many post-war governments,” Mr Johnson said.

“In the end, we've got to get on and deliver for the British people.”

