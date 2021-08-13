Boris Johnson has confirmed the "vast bulk" of UK embassy staff will come back from Kabul over the coming days amid rising tensions in Afghanistan.

The PM also said the UK will "step up efforts to bring back Afghans who have helped international forces throughout the last 20 years".

The Taliban continue to close in on the capital city Kabul.

A No 10 spokesperson confirmed earlier today that the prime minister had arranged an emergency Cobra meeting to “discuss the current situation in Afghanistan”.

British nationals still in the country have been advised to “leave immediately” by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.