Michael Ellis, the paymaster general, has failed to deny that Michelle Donelan will receive a severance package of three months’ pay for the job she held for 36 hours.

Ms Donelan was appointed as education secretary on Tuesday night, following Nadhim Zahawi’s promotion to chancellor, but resigned from the role less than two days later.

When asked if she will receive the standard severance package, Mr Ellis said the issue is not for him to decide.

“Matters such as pay and remuneration are set in statute and not a matter for me.”

