UK should be 'grateful' for what Boris Johnson did as PM, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove paid tribute to Boris Johnson as he steps down as an MP, praising the former prime minister for his record on Covid and Ukraine.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the cabinet minister suggested the UK should be “grateful” to Mr Johnson.

“All of us will want to be grateful for what he did during the Covid pandemic, when he initiated the vaccine task force... and was responsible for the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe,” Mr Gove said.

“We should be grateful for that, grateful also for the staunch support that he gave to Ukraine.”