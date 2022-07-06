MPs shout ‘bye Boris’ at end of Prime Minister’s Questions

Shouts of "bye Boris" were heard in the House of Commons after Boris Johnson was grilled during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (5 July).

The prime minister's leadership is in jeopardy after numerous ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, offered their resignations.

Many letters of resignation cited a loss of confidence in Johnson's premiership.

Johnson has insisted he will carry on as prime minister, saying "frankly... the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going".

