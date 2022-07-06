Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

With a flurry of resignations across cabinet and his backbenches, including his chancellor and his health secretary, Boris Johnson is seemingly moving closer to leaving no 10.

Following revelations that Mr Johnson promoted Chris Pincher to deputy chief whip, despite knowing about a complaint against him being upheld in 2019, the PM is under increased pressure to resign.

But who could replace him in the role of prime minister?

