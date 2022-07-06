Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is unfit to be prime minister and the resignation of top ministers means the government is now “collapsing”.

The Labour leader also labelled Mr Johnson’s cabinet “cheerleaders” for backing him after he broke the law and “mocked the sacrifices of the British people”.

“After all the sleaze and all the failure, it’s clear this Tory government is now collapsing,” Mr Starmer said.

“If [ministers] had a shred of integrity, they would have gone months ago, the Tory party is corrupted.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.