Boris Johnson opens Rwanda speech by saying weather is ‘hotter in London’

Boris Johnson opened his speech at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Rwanda with a typically British remark, claiming the weather in London on Thursday was hotter than in Kigali.

“The weather is absolutely lovely here in Rwanda today, but here's an amazing statistic - it's actually hotter in London,” the prime minister said.

He later added that he didn't want to “brag” about the sun in the UK, suggesting hot weather is not as consistent at home as it is in Africa.

