Boris Johnson calls Starmer ‘Sir Beer Korma’ over ‘Beergate’ investigation

Boris Johnson labelled Sir Keir Starmer “sanctimonious” over his calls for the prime minister to resign over Partygate.

The Labour leader is currently under investigation himself for a potential lockdown-breaking gathering that took place in April 2021, a point Mr Johnson raised as the pair clashed over Sue Gray's report on Wednesday (25 May).

“Sir Beer Korma is currently failing to hold himself to the same high standards that he demanded of me,” the PM said.

