Boris Johnson accuses Nigel Farage’s Reform of ‘glomping on monkey glands’

Boris Johnson has accused Nigel Farage’s Reform of “glomping on monkey glands”.

The former prime minister discussed the group’s rise in popularity during his appearance at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday (12 February).

The former Tory leader told CNN anchor Richard Quest: “They were on zero per cent when I was running the show.”

He added: “You can’t make your self any more attractive to the electorate as a political party if you try to glump on monkey glands from another political party.”