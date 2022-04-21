Nadhim Zahawi: vote on Partygate is ‘Labour shenanigans’

Education minister Nadim Zahawi has dismissed a House of Commons vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal as "Labour shenanigans."

“The right chronology is to wait for the police to complete their investigation and the full Sue Gray report to publish...If you want to pay politics with this, then the shenanigans that Labour are attempting today is the route," Zahawi said.

MPs are due to vote today on whether to investigate the prime minister for misleading Parliament over breaches of coronavirus laws.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.