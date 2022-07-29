Two people have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Fountain Road in Boston on Thursday night (28 July) and subsequently launched a murder investigation.

In a statement on Friday, chief superintendent Kate Anderson appealed for information and asked witnesses to contact the police.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be key in ensuring justice for this child,” she said, adding that the force is doing “absolutely everything” they can to progress the investigation and support the family.

