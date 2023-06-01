Rip currents: How to spot them and what you should do if you get caught in one

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued advice to beachgoers about what to do if they find themselves caught in a rip current.

A rip is a strong current running out to sea, which can quickly drag people and debris away from the shallows of the shoreline and into deeper water.

They can reach speeds of 4 to 5mph - faster than an Olympic swimmer.

The charity advises swimmers to choose a lifeguarded beach and to remain within flag-designated areas, but if they find themselves caught in a rip, the best thing to do is not to swim against it or there is a risk of becoming exhausted.